Young Couple Dies In Car Crash Day After Their Wedding

Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma were killed in a car crash just one day after their wedding. KWCH-TV/RACHEL BYKER BOUMA/FACEBOOK (Photo: Custom)

CLEARWATER, Kan. -- A car crash in Kansas has claimed the lives of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.

Bouma and Wesson married on Friday.

CBS affiliate KWCH-TV reports evidence from the scene indicated that Wesson lost control of his silver Ford pickup truck and struck a tree.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Clearwater is about 20 miles southwest of Wichita.

