Triad Spends 90 Straight Hours Below Freezing

GREENSBORO, NC -- It wasn't just freezing, it was for nearly four straight days. A 90 hour stretch of below freezing temperatures came to an end Tuesday afternoon, the 10th longest on record.

Arctic air arrived in the Piedmont Friday evening, roughly at the same time as our winter storm dumped over 8 inches of snow in the area. The temperature dropped below 32 degrees at 6pm Friday, and stayed below that until 12pm Tuesday afternoon.

Not only was it cold, it was absolutely frigid at times. The Triad didn't set any new records, but Sunday morning's low dipped down to 9°, and Monday morning's low dipped down to 6° at PTI airport. This is the coldest we've been since 2015. Some outlying areas were much colder, dipping to near zero, or even just barely below zero. Reidsville hit 1 below.

The 90 hour stretch below freezing is our tenth longest on the record books. The longest such stretch lasted 156 hours in January of 1988.

