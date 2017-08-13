Tropical System Will Miss the NC Coast This Week

GREENSBORO, NC -- Don't worry about this one. A tropical storm will pass by the coast of North Carolina early this week, but the rain and wind will stay well offshore.

Tropical Depression Eight formed late Saturday night in the Atlantic Ocean, northeast of the Bahamas. As of Sunday morning the system was weak, but is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of the day.





1-min satellite imagery on #TD8 this morning. Beautiful to see. pic.twitter.com/Z5dtVgI999 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 13, 2017

If named, the storm will become Tropical Storm Gert. The storm will move northward, staying a few hundred miles away from the East Coast of the U.S. It will make its closest approach to North Carolina late Monday into early Tuesday.

Any wind and rain from the storm will stay well offshore. There is some chance that wave heights could increase and that rip currents could be a bigger risk at the NC beaches.

