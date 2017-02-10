Truck driver identified in deadly crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw Video: Tractor Trailer goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Lawmaker proposes Constitutional Carry Act
-
Gang Threatens to Kill Danville Police
-
Greensboro Mother of Three Brutally Murdered
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
The Plantation Supper Club
-
Coach K Grants Wish to Terminally Sick Woman
-
High Point Double Shooting Scene
-
Orange Alligator Spotted in South Carolina
-
Greensboro Homicide
More Stories
-
Proposed NC Bill Would no Longer Require Permit to…Feb 10, 2017, 6:54 a.m.
-
Reidsville Native McNeill is New NCSHP CommanderFeb 10, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
-
Silver Alert for Missing Winston-Salem TeenFeb 10, 2017, 12:36 a.m.