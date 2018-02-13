Trump: Gut Funding For Climate Science, Boost Fossil Fuels

US President Donald Trump speaks at the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony on December 15, 2017 in Quantico, Virginia. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is targeting federal funding for studying and tracking climate change while boosting the continued burning of planet-warming fossil fuels.



The White House's 2019 spending plan seeks to reduce or eliminate climate science programs across an array of federal agencies, from gutting efforts to track carbon emissions to eliminating funding for NASA satellites that study global warming.



Though President Donald Trump's budget is highly unlikely to be adopted by Congress, it is a direct indicator of just how little weight his administration is giving to the increasingly dire warnings from climate scientists about longer droughts, stronger storms and rising seas.



Trump has called climate change a "hoax" and appointed advocates for increased fossil fuel production to lead key federal agencies overseeing environmental enforcement, energy production and public lands.



