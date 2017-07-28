Trump names new Chief of Staff to replace Reince Priebus

John Kelly (L), Secretary of Homeland Security, speaks at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

In a tweet Friday afternoon, President Trump unexpectedly announced he was replacing Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff with John Kelly, former Secretary of Homeland Security.

Announcing the switch via Twitter, Trump called Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, a "great American."

Trump has repeatedly praised Kelly for his operation of homeland security, including tighter border controls and a travel ban from six Muslim countries that is currently the subject of a lawsuit.

Priebus's dismissal capped a tumultuous six months marked by staff turmoil and political reversals that Trump often blamed on his chief of staff.

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!" the president tweeted following the announcement.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

