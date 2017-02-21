Two Brothers, Woman Charged In The Murder Of High Point Business Owner

Kemione Grady (L) Larento Grady (C) Shirley Harrington (R) Pic. High Point Police Department (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of a High Point business owner.

High Point Police arrested brothers, Kemione Grady, 18, and Larento Grady, 23 both of High Point. They also arrested Shirley Harrington, 24 of High Point. All are charged in connection with the murder of 66-year-old, Jack Little.

On Saturday, a customer found Little dead behind a counter at his store. Police said they also discovered dozens of stolen weapons from the Whetstone Army/Navy Surplus Store located on South Main Street.

Kemione Grady is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and 2 counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Larento Grady is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder, and 2 counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Shirley Harrington is charged Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, and maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Drugs.

All three are at the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point.

