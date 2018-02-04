2 Dead, 70 Injured After Train Derailment in SC

Officials say two people are dead and 50 were injured after a train collision and derailment.

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - At least two people are dead and over 70 are injured after an Amtrak and frieght train collided in Lexington County early Sunday.

The collision happened at 2:35 a.m., near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road, according to Amtrak.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina," a statement from the agency said. "The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars."

Individuals with questions regarding passengers on train 91 can contact us at 1.800.523.9101 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2018

The injured have been transported to local hospitals, and officials confirm everyone has been removed from the trains. Dozens of law enforcement and another personnel are on the scene.

Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says injuries to other passengers range from small scratches to severe broken bones.

Emergency officials say a shelter has been set up at Pine Ridge Middle school for passengers. Amtrak says people with questions about passengers should call 1-800-523-9101.

The Red Cross is on the scene and is opening a reception site at Pine Ridge Middle.

