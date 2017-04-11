Two-Year-Old Dies After ATV Accident

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County deputies are investigating an ATV accident that resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl.

On Monday, April 10 around noon, the Henry County dispatchers received a call about an ATV accident in Bassett, Virginia.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Roger Allen Ratliff, 42, from Meadow Green Drive, was driving an ATV with a two-year-old female onboard when the accident happened. In a release, officials say the ATV was going up a slope, when it then flipped over onto the Ratliff and the child.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety, AirCare flight medics, and Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted life saving measures. However, the child was taken by the rescue squad to Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In a release, officials say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia will be performing the autopsy today to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the death of the two-year-old is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (276) 638-8751.

Copyright 2017 WFMY