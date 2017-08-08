UNC Legend Phil Ford Shoots Hoops In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC -- UNC Basketball legend Phil Ford was shooting hoops at LeBauer Park!

it was part of a fundraiser to raise donations for back to school supplies. Conns HomePlus wanted people to make a thousand buckets to raise a thousand dollars. The money would be used to support Greensboro Police Department's "Beyond the Backpack" program which buys back-to-school supplies for kids in need.

Ford said it's a project that's close to his heart. "Education is important to me. My mom and dad were public school teachers and this is an opportunity to raise money to get supplies for kids to go back to school and also for the Greensboro Police Department and the community to do some things together."

Ford shot some hoops with our own Patrick Wright as well! You'll be able to see how that turned out tonight on WFMY News 2 at 11.

© 2017 WFMY-TV