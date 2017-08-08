UNCG Gives State Of The Campus Address

GREENSBORO, NC - UNC Greensboro's chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. gave the annual State of the Campus address as the school celebrates 125 years!

Chancellor Gilliam focused on the theme of "Giant Steps". He touched on all the grants the university has received, faculty's success, new admission programs, and a great year in the university's athletics. He also said this year the university will welcome their largest class ever

Gilliam also said the university will introduce new degree programs such as the PhD in Social Work, Masters in Informatics, and Masters in International Business Development. They will also develop and implement the Banner XE initiative -- which is designed to transform the administrative/financial infrastructure and turn them into a more efficient and modern university. He also referenced development the Millennial Campus which will let UNCG pursue partnerships in the private, non-profit and government sectors to drive growth; create new academic, research, and economic opportunities; and advance the overall mission of the University.

For more on what UNCG has in store, click here.

© 2017 WFMY-TV