UNCG Student Gives 200 Free Hugs as Act of Kindness

Yunhwan Kim (Photo: Yunhwan Kim)

GREENSBORO, NC – It started as a class assignment; do one random act of kindness a day for a week. So, on day one, University of North Carolina at Greensboro Junior Yunhwan Kim, made a sign and went to the middle of the campus.

“I just made a sign and then just did it. It was really nice out,” said Kim.

He would stand for three hours, in three different spots, with a sign that simply read, Free Hugs.

He would hug around 200 people that day. For him, it was a blessing in two ways. Free hugs to make people smile and overcoming one of his fears.

“A lot of people say ‘yeah, I can’t do this’ because of fears or whatever. But people just got to do it. For me, this was me dealing with a fear. Are you going to do it? Are you really going to do it?” Kim explained. “I just wanted to do this because I wanted to spread positivity and love. I want the message to spread, not me getting all this.”

“This” being the attention he received after a 10 minute video of him hugging was posted on social media. The video was quickly noticed by hundreds of people and media outlets. Kim said he didn’t do it for recognition and the immediate fame was a little uncomfortable.

He said the hugs were great, but what he really enjoys is spreading awareness and helping people find their purpose. It’s the reason he wore a black shirt with bold white letters that said Got Purpose?

“I think that’s the only way to change this world,” said Kim, who believes finding one’s purpose is true route to happiness.

The young man is an international student from South Korea. He explained it’s troublesome for him to see many people in the world chase good grades and money. He also said it’s tiresome to see the amount of negativity in the world.

“Riots, protests, hatred all of this going on.”

Kim wants to encourage people not only to be kind and be happy; he wants nothing more than for people to be themselves.

“Follow their passion and follow their heart. I want them to live the best version of themselves.”

Kim said he might head out again over the next year to give away free hugs- and he also reminded this reporter, that anyone at any time, can do what he did.

