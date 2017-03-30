Close VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire in Atlanta Interstate 85 collapses under fire on March 30, 2017. WXIA 7:20 PM. EDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ATLANTA -- A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire raged on Thursday evening. The fire is near the Buford-Spring Connector. Click here for live coverage.PHOTOS: Fire burning under Atlanta Interstate © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5 Facts About Giraffe Births NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment Uber Driver Says Soldier's Punch Led To Brain Injuries Laundry Booster Causes Burns Latest With HB2 Garner State Park bus crash kills 12 Luke Maye's Grandfather Played for Grimsley Three Teen Intruders Killed Ways To Save: Night Vision Around Your Home Women wear black dresses for important cause More Stories NC Gov. Cooper ‘I Believe Sports And Jobs Are Coming… Mar 30, 2017, 4:46 p.m. Strong Storms Possible Tonight into Friday Morning Mar 30, 2017, 9:47 a.m. What Will The NCAA Do About The HB2 Repeal? Mar 30, 2017, 7:15 p.m.

