WFMY
Close

VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire in Atlanta

Interstate 85 collapses under fire on March 30, 2017.

WXIA 7:20 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

ATLANTA -- A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire raged on Thursday evening.

 

The fire is near the Buford-Spring Connector. Click here for live coverage.

PHOTOS: Fire burning under Atlanta Interstate

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories