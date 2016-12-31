Waffle House Waitress Pulls Gun On Fleeing Robbers

NEWNAN, Ga. -- Three men who investigators say robbed a Newnan Waffle House likely won't be back anytime soon after a waitress allegedly fired a gun into the air as they made their escape.

The Newnan Times-Herald reports that the waitress works at the Waffle House at 1363 S. Highway 29.

The three suspects had just finished their meal around 2:36 a.m. when, according to an investigator who spoke with the paper, they approached the cash register with a note demanding money.

The alternative, according to the note, was that they would shoot everyone in the restaurant.

The suspects allegedly fled the restaurant with a little more than $350.

The paper reports they may have local ties but that doesn't mean they'll be making a return trip. As they were fleeing, the waitress ran out as well. She headed to her car, pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired it into the air the Times-Herald reports.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office released several photos of the suspects and their getaway vehicles in hopes that someone in the public might recognize them.

In a social media post released by the sheriff's office, the three suspects were described as black males. But one appeared to have a "cross" tattooed between his eyes.

Coweta Sheriff's Office officials clarified that this was not a "Christian Cross" but rather one which is "similar to the letter 'X' that has been turned on its side".

The Times-Herald reports that the getaway vehicles were a 2000 Infiniti QX4 and a Mercury Grand Marquis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502.

Read more details of the incident from the Newnan Times-Herald at: http://bit.ly/2iPwL4O

(© 2016 WXIA)