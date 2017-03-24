Walmart Scheme Making Rounds On Facebook

Walmart (Photo: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)

We've told you about the fake coupons from Kohl's and Publix thieves use to get your personal information And now - we need to talk about Walmart.

A Cleveland newspaper posted this screen shot from Facebook with a warning.

The post said "if you want a free $250 Walmart gift card - go to the link below and get the free card. If you read the whole post you'll notice some of the grammar is incorrect - the first red flag this is fake."

One click could give criminals access to your social media account - then they could post fake information, posing as you.

Walmart also created a section on their website warning about scams that might involve their name.

and the company's website says - "gift cards are not given away through Twitter, Facebook, Email or Text message."

if you see it - it's likely a scheme.

Whether it's Walmart or something else, Poor grammar and spelling are good indications the offer isn't real.

Also look at the URL. The schemers make them slightly different than the real link. Most importantly - always trust your gut. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2017 Consumerist