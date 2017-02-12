Warmest Winter Day in Years; Records Smashed

GREENSBORO, NC -- Record highs were broken easily by lunchtime Sunday. It's already our warmest winter day in five years, and could be one of our warmest winter days ever.

Temperatures soared to 78 degrees by 1pm Sunday, breaking our old record high of 73 degrees set back in 1999.

The all time warmest winter temperature in the Triad (Dec, Jan, Feb) is 81 degrees. It's possible we could get close to that this afternoon. PTI has only hit 80 degrees twice during the winter months.

This unusually warm weather will be short lived. Cooler weather will march our way and slide in Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be more seasonable for the work-week with highs in the 50s.

