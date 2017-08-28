WATCH: Coldplay dedicates song to Houston

Coldplay was forced to skip their Houston concert Friday night due to Hurricane Harvey. The band posted a heartfelt message to fans about postponing the show.
Then Monday night, the British group sent their love to the city in a special song dedicated to Houston.
Dreaming of Houston @coldplay #coldplaymiami first time ever played. pic.twitter.com/KYJI2aSz9n— Eric Zichella (@ZichellaEric) August 29, 2017
Coldplay wrote an original song dedicated to Houston; and played it tonight in Miami. My heart is so full thank you @coldplay #ColdplayMiami pic.twitter.com/8UwZlrvZQM— Gløria |-/ (@corralesgloria7) August 29, 2017
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs