10-Foot Gator Bites Woman Working In Garden

A Florida woman who neighbors say was gardening Sunday evening was bitten by an alligator.

It happened in in San Carlos Park in Lee County at around 6 p.m. Witnesses say the 71-year-old woman kneeling when the gator bit her on the leg. Neighbors came over to help and had her leg elevated and wrapped by the time EMS arrived.

She was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The gator, which was around 10 feet long, was captured by Florida wildlife officials.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

This is the second time in the last few days we’ve had an alligator bite in Florida. Just Friday, a man was bitten by a gator on a Charlotte County golf course.

© 2017 WTSP-TV