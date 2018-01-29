17-Foot Python Bites 4-Year-Old Girl At Fishing, Travel Expo

Python bites child at Chicago expo Pic. Courtesy: WBBM

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old girl was bitten by a 17-foot python Thursday at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo in Schaumburg, a northwest suburb in Chicago, CBS Chicago reports.

Schaumburg police said officers responded to a 911 call at the Schaumburg Convention Center around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken as a precaution to the Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), which produces the expo, told CBS Chicago that they have been in touch with the family and said the girl is recovering from the incident.

"The safety of our attendees is something we take very seriously and the python was immediately removed from the show," the association said.

