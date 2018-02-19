WFMY
2 Kids Dress as 'Tall Man' to See 'Black Panther'

Joel Hulsey, KSDK 7:31 AM. EST February 19, 2018

CARSON, Ca. — Two kids eager to see Marvel's "Black Panther" reached into their creative pockets to receive a discounted price for admission over the weekend, and it's a decision that went viral.

Twitter user Pillsbury posted a video Friday showing himself and another friend disguised as a "tall man" — you know, the disguise where two kids stand on top of one another in a large trench coat with some sort of hat — at a movie theater. Their aesthetic, which resembled someone noticeably taller than anyone else in line, garnered laughs and attention from bystanders.

The ticket counter attendant, however, found it less amusing.

"We tried getting the two for one special at black panther [sic]," said Pillsbury. "The manager was not having it."

"Black Panther" opened to massive numbers, projected to earn $218 million over the four-day Presidents Day holiday weekend.

