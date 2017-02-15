$67K Worth Of Cocaine Found In Man's Shoes At Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A man who landed at New York’s JFK Airport reportedly tried to walk past customs officials with cocaine in his shoes.

Photos were just released from the February 9 incident. According to agents with the Customs and Border Protection. Amaziah Hohenkirk arrived on a flight from Guyana. During inspection, officers found four pairs of shoes in his luggage that contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Hohenkirk was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security. The total weight of the seized cocaine was around 4 pounds. It had a street value of approximately $67,000.

Hohenkirk now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

