8-Foot Long Shark 'Savannah' Found Off SC Coast

An 8-foot female white shark (OCEARCH) (Photo: OCEARCH)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — An eight-foot shark named Savannah has been pinged to track her location and she's invaded the Carolinas according to WMBF.

This week, she's been spotted off the South Carolina coast according to OCEARCH, an organization that specializes in marine life research. Savannah was pinged, meaning her dorsal fin broke the surface of the water, near Myrtle Beach Thursday at 6:34 p.m.

Hey y'all! I'm swimmin and pingin around Myrtle Beach, SC! Anyone else on #SharkSpringBreak? pic.twitter.com/jraivz41ji — Shark Savannah (@SharkSavannah) April 14, 2017

Earlier this week, Savannah was pinged north of Charleston, SC.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Savannah weighs 460 pounds and is 8-foot, 6-inches long. OCEARCH says she was named after Savannah, Ga. to celebrate its people.

Meanwhile a 12-foot, 8-inch shark named Madaket Millie and a 9-foot, 10-inch shark named George were pinged off the North Carolina coast near Wrightsville Beach.

Copyright 2017 WFMY