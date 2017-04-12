8-Yr-Old Drives Sister To McDonald's After Watching ‘How To Drive' Videos

In this Dec. 20, 2010, file photo, McDonald's signs sprout from the restaurant's parking lot in New York. (Photo: Associated Press)

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO – An 8-year-old boy from Ohio drove his father’s van to a McDonald’s with his 4-year-old sister, according to WFMJ.

Police Officer Jacob Koehler said the boy wanted to buy a cheeseburger. That’s when he watched “How To Drive” videos on YouTube before leaving the house.

The boy pulled up to the drive-thru window on Sunday to get his cheeseburger.

Police said another driver saw the boy following the road rules including stopping for lights and staying within the speed limits.

The two ate while waiting for their grandparents to pick them up from the restaurant.

