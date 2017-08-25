Alamance Attorneys Balance Serious And Fun By Wearing Cool Socks

Todd Smith, Brad Buchanan, and Robert Giles, attorneys in Graham, N.C., known for wearing bright, colorful, printed socks. (Photo: WFMY)

GRAHAM, N.C. – Attorneys Brad Buchanan, Todd Smith and Robert Giles have a lot in common, and it’s not only their profession.

They love socks. Just not the average socks you’d imagine an attorney would wear.

Smith says “people like to think of socks as accessories, but we like to think of them as the main course.”

“Socks are kind of a forgotten part of your wardrobe,” says Buchanan. “[They don’t] have to be tacky, but the same old black and navy is just dull.”

According to Buchanan, the Alamance Court House is very strict about its dress code compared to other ones he’s visited, but “they don’t seem to mind what kind of socks you wear.”

The attorneys have come well-known in the local judicial community. Even clients and passersby are aware of their style.

“Everywhere I go, people say, “Let me see your socks!” Giles points out.

He takes the credit for beginning the “crazy sock game,” as the group of attorneys calls it. He refuses to wear “boring socks” ever again.

“We would call him uncoordinated back then before this was a cool thing,” Smith said jokingly.

The sock-loving attorneys take pride in Alamance County’s local sock and hosiery industry, which has decreased in the last several decades.

“We still make socks here,” Buchanan noted. “Anything we can do to drum up business and keep some manufacturing around… Let’s wear some socks!”

So, attention American sock companies: There’s a market for U.S.-made, crazy socks in Graham, N.C. Maybe even models?

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV