Albino Deer Spotted In Greensboro Neighborhood

Albino deer spotted near Lake Brandt Road in Greensboro. Photo from Tyler Austin on Facebook (Photo: from Tyler Austin on Facebook)

GREENSBORO — A rare albino deer was spotted in a Greensboro neighborhood Wednesday and caught on tape.

The deer was seen among two other deer in a yard near Lake Brandt Road around noon. Tyler Austin captured video and submitted it through the WFMY News 2 Facebook page. Austin said "it was the coolest thing he's seen for sure!"

Last month, a man saw an albino deer in Guilford County while riding his bike. Is it the same deer that was seen Wednesday? It's hard to tell.

deeranddeerhunting.com sourced a scientific study that found every 1 in 36,000 deer are albino.

