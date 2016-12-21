App Leads Woman To Grisly Find: Her Husband's Body

Thinkstock

(NEWSER) – A California woman's phone led her to her missing husband's body before the authorities could find him.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the unnamed woman reported her husband, 49-year-old Jayesh Patel, missing when he didn't come home Friday. Using a find-my-phone app, Patel's wife traced him to a field behind a building in San Mateo where she found his Mercedes about noon Saturday, according to the Mercury News. It was crushed with Patel inside.

She called the police, and authorities had to use the jaws of life to extract Patel from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CBS San Francisco reports.

Authorities say Patel's car fell 30 feet off a highway interchange sometime after 10 p.m. Friday. It's unclear what caused the crash; the Mercedes had to have hit a concrete barrier hard enough to jump it. It's also unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a part.

Patel's car was sitting in the field for up to 14 hours before his wife found it.

