December 31, 2016; Clemson Tigers players celebrate the 31-0 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Atheist group Freedom From Religion Foundation is using video of a Clemson football player grabbing an Ohio State player in its claim that "pious does not mean moral."

The group writes "[Clemson Coach Dabo] Swinney's religious program is unable to stop bad behavior."

The group has criticized Clemson and Swinney in the past for having a Christian chaplain, having baptisms in team facilities, and for Swinney's outspokenness about his faith.

The group says the incident with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins grabbing a player and claims of racial slurs from Clemson players during the University of South Carolina game, show that religion does not build moral character.

"Dabo Swinney's insistence on using Clemson to promote his personal religion is clearly not teaching these students how to behave morally," Freedom From Religion Foundation Co-President Dan Barker is quoted as saying in a news release.

The group has criticized Swinney and the Clemson football program for several years. In 2014, FFRF described the program as a "culture of religious coercion."

Swinney has said in the past he welcomes players of all faiths, or no faith, to his team.

You can read more of the FFRF's statement here.

