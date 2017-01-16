That's Batman! Batman's Signal Shines Over Detroit Auto Show

(Photo: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press)

Holy Batman logo!

Like the action hero himself, the bat-winged logo appeared tonight out of nowhere, high over downtown Detroit. It came into view around sundown, glowing from the side of Renaissance Center, more than 50 stories up.

That’s GM’s world headquarters. So hey, GM, what’s this about? Whatever, it’s sure to be the talk among throngs of the black-tied and bejeweled crowds Cobo Center for Friday night’s annual opening of the North American International Auto Show – the charity fundraiser at $400 a ticket. "Holy tuxedo, Batman!"

Of course, special-edition cars tied to popular movies or television shows are nothing new in the car industry. Could a bat-themed product be landing tonight at the auto show?

Rumors have swirled for year that Chevrolet could/would/should produce a special “Batman” themed Camaro. Then again, GM has occasionally advertised its OnStar subsidiary’s vehicle-security and navigation systems with elaborate Batman scenarios.

Maybe it’s just that Camaro and Batman are both 50 years old now – and still flying high with new generations of fans. For now, just what Batman concept GM plans to launch is, well, a riddle.

But Free Press Auto Critic Mark Phelan has the bat-sense to say: "Come back to Freep.com on Saturday for all the details."

