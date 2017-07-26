WFMY
Border Agents Find King Cobras In Potato Chip Cans

A California man is accused of trying to smuggle the cobras into the country.

Randy Klein, WTSP 6:29 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating a California man after he was caught trying to import several endangered species.

Police arrested him after border patrol agents found three king cobra snakes packed into a can of chips. 

Agents also found three albino soft shelled turtles while inspecting the same package, as well as other endangered animals while serving a search warrant at his home.

He's been charged with illegally importing merchandise into the U.S.

 

