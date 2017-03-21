Buggy Lands Incredible Vertical Drop at Arizona Rock Crawling Competition

A buggy drops onto two wheels and leans perilously forward in an amazing video taken at W.E. Rock Rock Crawling in Congress, Arizona. (Photo: Megan Randall/Action Sports Lake Havasu)

A video of an Arizona rock crawling competition hit over a million views and it's easy to see why.

The video above was taken by Megan Randall with Action Sports in Lake Havasu. It shows buggy driver Justin Keilman inching over a 15-foot vertical drop.

The buggy lands on its two front tires, and wobbles forward as though it may tip on to its roof. Keilman hits the gas and the buggy moves forward on two wheels. With enough power, Keilman sticks the landing and the buggy falls back on all four tires.

The amazing run happened at W.E. Rock Rock Crawling in Congress, Arizona. The competition took place March 4 and 5.

Keilman got second place in the unlimited class.

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2017 KPNX-TV