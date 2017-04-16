Cam Newton Shows Off All-Floral Attire At Coachella

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton is known for being unapologetically himself.
Apparently, the Panthers quarterback doesn't mind standing out at Coachella. Newton posted pictures of himself wearing a bold (perhaps questionable?), floral outfit on his Instagram account.
While anyone with a 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame would struggle to blend in with the crowd, Newton did a solid job of living up to his Instagram post's caption, "I stand out, I don't blend in."
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs