Can You Solve This Texas Picture Puzzle?

TEXAS - Test your summertime smarts with this Texas-style picture Puzzle!
Did you guess 55? Guess again!
Since two longhorn skulls equal 40, each one has a value of 20.
Since two cacti equal 10, each one has a value of 5.
Since a pair of horseshoe equals 30, a single horseshoe has a value of 15.
One longhorn skull plus one cactus, plus ONE horseshoe...equals 40!
Did you get it right? Test your friends!
