Can You Solve This Texas Picture Puzzle?

TEXAS - Test your summertime smarts with this Texas-style picture Puzzle!

Did you guess 55? Guess again!

Since two longhorn skulls equal 40, each one has a value of 20.

Since two cacti equal 10, each one has a value of 5.

Since a pair of horseshoe equals 30, a single horseshoe has a value of 15.

One longhorn skull plus one cactus, plus ONE horseshoe...equals 40!

Did you get it right? Test your friends!

