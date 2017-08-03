Cat On Power Pole Sparks Fire

EPHRATA, Wash. – Another cat sparked another fire in Grant County Wednesday morning.

Grant County Fire District 13 officials said the cat started the fire from a power pole around 3:30 a.m. on Road B Northwest.

Officials said the fire spread to multiple outbuildings, junk vehicles and a camper that were sitting near an abandoned home. Luckily, crew were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

On July 20, a cat did the same thing near the same area causing some dry brush to catch fire.

© 2017 KREM-TV