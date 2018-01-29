WFMY
Ga. Man Jailed Over Lack of Barbecue Sauce at Waffle House

AP , WXIA 10:23 PM. EST January 29, 2018

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Lack of a condiment at a Georgia restaurant has led to the arrest of a customer.
    
The Telegraph reports early Tuesday, 43-year-old Willie Drake, of Columbus, sat down at the counter of a Waffle House in Macon and placed an order. Three employees told police Drake asked for barbecue sauce, but was told they didn't have any.
    
A Bibb County sheriff's report notes the man then "began screaming obscenities and insulting" the workers, trying "to create conflict, saying things such as, 'I wouldn't (expletive) ask you if I didn't know you had it!"
    
He then reportedly added: "I'll go to (expletive) jail over some barbecue sauce!"
    
And he did.
    
Drake faces a charge of disorderly conduct. He's currently free after posting $390 bond.
    
It's unknown if he has an attorney.

