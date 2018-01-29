Ga. Man Jailed Over Lack of Barbecue Sauce at Waffle House

Waffle House storefront (Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Lack of a condiment at a Georgia restaurant has led to the arrest of a customer.



The Telegraph reports early Tuesday, 43-year-old Willie Drake, of Columbus, sat down at the counter of a Waffle House in Macon and placed an order. Three employees told police Drake asked for barbecue sauce, but was told they didn't have any.



A Bibb County sheriff's report notes the man then "began screaming obscenities and insulting" the workers, trying "to create conflict, saying things such as, 'I wouldn't (expletive) ask you if I didn't know you had it!"



He then reportedly added: "I'll go to (expletive) jail over some barbecue sauce!"



And he did.



Drake faces a charge of disorderly conduct. He's currently free after posting $390 bond.



It's unknown if he has an attorney.

© 2018 Associated Press