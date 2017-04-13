'Copper' The Horse Rescued From Sinkhole Thanks To Firefighters

A horse was rescued from a well in Kittitas County April 11, 2017. Photos by Lt. Crystal Campbell, KCFD7

Firefighters and an excavation company rescued a horse that had fallen into a sinkhole in Cle Elum, Wash., Tuesday.

The horse, named Copper, was found stuck in the hole on Brook Lane.

Ladders and plywood were placed on one side of the hole to keep dirt and rocks from falling on Copper, Lt. Crystal Campbell with Kittitas County Fire said. Always Excavating Ltd. dug the soil around the horse to install a makeshift ramp.

KCFD said on Facebook that with the help of a veterinarian, neighbors, and the owner, Copper is safe and sound.

