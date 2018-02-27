Couple Finds WWII Explosive Device Inside Wall

The World War II-era explosive device a couple said they found inside a wall of their Newport News home. (Photo: Newport News Fire Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A couple remodeling their home in the central part of the city found a World War II explosive device inside their garage Monday night.

The couple came across what they said was a bazooka as they were renovating their house in the 100 block of Keith Road.

Members of the Newport News Police and Newport News Fire departments came to the home.

The homeowner, Michele Tisdale, told 13News Now her boyfriend was working inside her garage. She says he was ripping off the wood paneling on the walls and that's when he found a container.

Tisdale says the container read “Container M-87” so they looked it up and found out someone left a Bazooka rocket in her wall.

Tisdale says they were shocked and amused at the same time, thinking someone was trying to hide military equipment.

Gail Barlow lives a couple doors down and watched as police, firefighters and the bomb squad swarmed her street.

“It's like okay, well, that's weird,” Barlow said. “However, they seemed to have everything in hand so I went back to watching television my husband went back to bed and that was that.”

Members of the bomb squad removed the ordnance, rendered it safe, then took it to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for disposal.

