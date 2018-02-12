Mardi Gras Proposal: Couple Gets Engaged During Krewe of Tucks Parade

NEW ORLEANS – One parade goer got more than Mardi Gras beads at the Krewe of Tucks on Saturday.



Chelsea Tallo was at the parade with her boyfriend when her friend, who was riding on a parade float, got her attention and threw her a teddy bear with a T-shirt on it.



After realizing what was on the teddy bear’s shirt, Tallo turned around to find her boyfriend, Lee, down on one knee with a ring in hand.



He popped the question and she said yes! Congrats!

