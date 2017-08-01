VIDEO: Snake Caught in Newsroom Cubicle

A snake makes its way into an Australian newsroom, and was captured hiding under a computer monitor.

The snake, believed to be a carpet python was first spotted by a 9News photographer curled up on the desk. A program manager at the station, who has handled snakes before, got with a coat hanger and put it into a bag, while a sales assistant helped out.

The snake was released into bushes outside the newsroom.

