VIDEO: Snake Caught in Newsroom Cubicle

A snake makes its way into an Australian newsroom, and was captured hiding under a computer monitor.
The snake, believed to be a carpet python was first spotted by a 9News photographer curled up on the desk. A program manager at the station, who has handled snakes before, got with a coat hanger and put it into a bag, while a sales assistant helped out.
Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter
The snake was released into bushes outside the newsroom.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs