Daycare Worker Who Breastfed Lactose Intolerant Baby Won't be Charged

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro police announced Monday that no charges will be filed in the case of a daycare worker who breastfed a 3-month-old lactose intolerant baby.

WNCN reports the mother of the child, Kaycee Oxendine, was outraged after finding out that a worker at the Carrboro Early School breastfed her child, despite her telling the teacher numerous times not to do it.

“As soon as I turned my back and after I told you no, not once but twice, you still proceeded to put my son to your breast,” Oxendine said about the incident.

“A substitute teacher said ‘You know, I can put him to my breast and breastfeed him’,” the mother said.

Oxendine said her 3-month-old son was constipated and that a substitute teacher at the daycare told her breastfeeding the child could help.

She said the teacher made the offer twice, but Oxendine was very clear in her response.

“He’s highly, highly lactose intolerant. He can’t have any milk-based products, any milk, anything with milk in it. So for you to not only go against my wishes but to also put something in my child’s body that may cause harm to him, that’s assault,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine, who also works at the school as a pre-K teacher, said that moments after she left the room surveillance video captured the teacher lifting up her shirt and putting Oxendine’s baby to her chest.

“I was in shock at the video. It was very unbelievable, unrealistic. I didn’t find out until she was gone,” Oxendine said.

The director of the daycare, Daron Council, told CBS North Carolina that an employee reported the incident and that they in turn alerted the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Council says the teacher involved was licensed and had more than a decade of experience in childcare. He added that the teacher no longer works there.

Police said in a release that “After investigating the circumstances of the incident, and after consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the police department’s attorneys, it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed.”

Copyright 2017 WNCN