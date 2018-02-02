Dead Goose Falls From Sky, Hits Hunter In Head and Knocks Him Unconscious

BALTIMORE (CBS Baltimore) — An Eastern Shore waterfowl hunter was flown to the hospital Thursday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Investigators say 51-year-old Robert Meilhammer was hunting with others in Easton, Maryland near the Miles River shortly before 5 p.m. when a dead goose fell from the sky, knocked him unconscious and caused him head and facial injuries.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies and local EMS responded to the scene.

Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided to drive the victim by ambulance to Easton Airport, where he was airlifted to Shock Trauma for treatment.

His current condition is not known.

