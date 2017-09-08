Deer Crashes Into NC Pre-K Classroom With Students Inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There was a shocking chain of events at a local Pre-K school Wednesday.

Police say a deer crashed through the window of a classroom while children were inside learning.

Teachers acted quickly to protect the students at Hickory Grove Pre-K.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says she’s seen cases of deer going into buildings, but not a classroom, especially one with children inside.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say the deer crashed through the window while class was in session. Teachers than quickly removed the children to safety and trapped the deer inside the classroom.

The police report shows the deer knocked over desks and bookcases. It also spread blood and body fluids on the floor and fixtures.

When animal control officers responded, they tranquilized and removed the deer. They say a deer in those circumstances could have posed a serious threat to the children.

“Very scared running around probably, it could be very serious to the children. It could have injured the children and it sounds like the teachers that were there moved swiftly got the children to safety and were able to contain the deer until we got there,” says Melissa Knicely with Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

Animal Care and Control says the deer needed to be euthanized because of the injuries it sustained. CMS says no teachers or students were injured or came in contact with the deer. The district also says the classroom was professionally cleaned following the incident.

