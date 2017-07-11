Deer Takes A Stroll Down Beer, Liquor Aisle At Grocery Store

DARBOY, Wis. - Festival Foods hosted a four-legged guest Monday evening when a small deer entered the Darboy store's wine & spirits department.
Store employees and shoppers formed a "human fence" to help usher the deer out an emergency exit, according to a Festival Foods Facebook post.
Photos showed the deer standing in the beer aisle. It's unknown if the deer was lost, scared... or simply thirsty for some suds.
