Deer Takes A Stroll Down Beer, Liquor Aisle At Grocery Store

Employees at Festival Foods in Darboy, Wis. say they weren't sure if the little deer was lost, scared... or thirsty. (Photo: Festival Foods via USA Today)

DARBOY, Wis. - Festival Foods hosted a four-legged guest Monday evening when a small deer entered the Darboy store's wine & spirits department.

Store employees and shoppers formed a "human fence" to help usher the deer out an emergency exit, according to a Festival Foods Facebook post.

Photos showed the deer standing in the beer aisle. It's unknown if the deer was lost, scared... or simply thirsty for some suds.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM