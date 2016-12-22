Deputies Find 22 Cat Corpses Throughout Woman's House

Betty Spears Armstrong (Photo: CCSO)

An Orange Park woman is facing a felony charge of aggravated animal abuse after starving 22 cats inside her home, deputies say.

Betty Spears Armstrong, 70, had been keeping 22 cats on her property without any food or water since July of this year, an incident report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office says.

Animal control officers were called to Armstrong's home on Edison Drive Wednesday after getting a call about excessive cat activity. Deputies were called after Armstrong spoke to the animal control officer.

Armstrong gave deputies permission to search her home, the report says, after they arrived.

A dead cat was found in a locked kennel in the carport. Another dead cat was in the living room. There were four dead cats in the kitchen, one in a hallway, two in one bedroom, four in another, one in a third and eight dead cats were found in her master bedroom.

Besides that, deputies said there was an overwhelming smell of cat urine and feces throughout the house.

There were only sparse amounts of food in the house and no water supplies. The spare bedroom's toilet seat was down and the master bedroom's door was shut. The home had every entrance blocked, so the cats couldn't escape, the report says.