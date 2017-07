The sheriff's office says Deputy Angela Kopacz got the call for an owl tangled in a soccer goal net at Veteran's Park. She was able to get it free and send it off no worse for the wear. (Photo courtesy: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

GRAND ISLAND, NY-- An Erie County Sheriff's deputy had to make a rather strange rescue Tuesday morning on Grand Island.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Angela Kopacz got the call for an owl tangled in a soccer goal net at Veteran's Park.

She was able to get it free and send it off no worse for the wear.

