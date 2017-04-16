Dino-Mom Walks Son To School In T-Rex Outfit

Leslie Eggenberger walks her son Max to school in a T-rex costume. (Photo: Facebook)

Most parents don't like it if their kids refer to them as a dinosaur. Leslie Eggenberger doesn't mind.

The Winter Springs mom has taken to wearing a T-rex costume to walk her 7-year-old son Max to school, our news partners at WKMG report.

Why? Because her son thinks it's hilarious.

"My 7 and 8-year-old boys love watching me wear the T. rex outfit," Eggeneberger told WKMG. "I want to teach them to not care what people think about them, to just be brave and do whatever you want to do."

