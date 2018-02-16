Disturbing Video: Men Force Feed Goat Cocaine, Whiskey

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- One man has been arrested and authorities are looking to identity two others after disturbing video shows the men insert cocaine into a goat's nostril and then pour whiskey in the animal's mouth.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Sergio Palomares-Guzman was arrested on Thursday in Grayson on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Investigators said that Palomares-Guzman, a horse trainer, is seen in the video holding the goat's horns while another man puts cocaine into the goat's nostrils. Palamares-Guzman then forces the goat's mouth open while the second man pours whiskey into the goat's mouth.

WARNING: The video contains graphic images. Police have asked us to share it in hopes of identifying the men seen in the video:

Authorities said that Palomares-Guzman began sharing the video, which was brought to the attention of sheriff's investigators. Palomares-Guzman said the incident happened on Jan. 8.

Palomares-Guzman was transported to Gwinnett County Jail, and deputies have placed an ICE detainer.

Two other men in the video have not been identified. They are believed to live in North Carolina. The owner of the ranch where the video was taken, and where Palomares-Guzman works, had no knowledge of the incident, authorities said.

The goat was taken to Gwinnett County Animal Shelter, and was given a clean bill of health after a veterinary exam.

The goat is now available for adoption. Those interested in adopting it can call the Gwinnett Animal Shelter at 770-339-3200.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WXIA-TV