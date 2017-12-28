Do You Know Branson? His Presents Were Found Along I-75 in Florida!

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- A woman found a bag full of presents by the side of the road and now she hopes through social media, they find the child they belong to.

On Christmas Eve, Andrea Reid found a trash bag full of presents along the side of I-75 near North Port. The presents were for a child named Branson.

Andrea took to Facebook to try to find Branson, and asked for anyone who can say what the presents are and who they’re from to contact her.

If she doesn’t hear from anyone by January 6, she plans to donate them to charity.

