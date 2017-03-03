Do You See The Face In The Flames? Tree Struck By Lightning In Cemetery

Do you see the face in the tree? (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS -- This is what happens when lightning strikes a tree! The video shows the smoldering fire from inside the tree at a cemetery in St. Louis.

But a WFMY News 2 Facebook user had us taking a second look at the flames inside the trunk.

Kayla Ammons asked, “Does anyone else see the face?

Facebook post (Photo: Custom)

We took a closer look! Some of us saw it right away while others had to have it pointed out.

since the tree was struck by lightning and in a cemetery.

since the tree was struck by lightning and in a cemetery.

Take a look for yourself to decide!

Still haven't found it? What about now?

Face in tree (Photo: Custom)

