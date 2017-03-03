WFMY
Do You See The Face In The Flames? Tree Struck By Lightning In Cemetery

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:07 PM. EST March 03, 2017

ST. LOUIS -- This is what happens when lightning strikes a tree! The video shows the smoldering fire from inside the tree at a cemetery in St. Louis.

But a WFMY News 2 Facebook user had us taking a second look at the flames inside the trunk.

Kayla Ammons asked, “Does anyone else see the face?

We took a closer look! Some of us saw it right away while others had to have it pointed out. 

Some of us saw it right away while others had to have it pointed out. It might be a little creepy

since the tree was struck by lightning and in a cemetery.

Take a look for yourself to decide! 

Still haven't found it? What about now?

 

