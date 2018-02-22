'Doobies Make Boobies,' Says Officer; No, They Don't, Says Police Department

(Photo: ThinkStock)

ONTARIO, Canada — At the York Regional Police Headquarters last week, several representatives from the police and various public health departments were on hand to discuss the effects the use of marijuana. There, Nigel Cole, a drug recognition officer, made a bold statement to a group of high school students.

"'Doobies make boobies.'"

Cole, speaking to the students, was reported as saying, "There are studies that marijuana lowers your testosterone; we call it 'doobies make boobies.' We're finding 60-percent of 14-year-olds are developing 'boobies.'"

The Toronto Star reported the York Catholic school board brought their students along to the police department headquarters last week for a question-and-answer session regarding the recreational drug. During the Q&A, Cole was asked, "Do you think the pro's of legalizing marijuana outweigh the cons?" In response to the 'doobies make boobies' comment, Cole alleged that one-half of a joint "is equivalent to seven alcoholic beverages," and said those who smoke joints could not be able to walk in a straight line or even touch a finger to their nose.

Tuesday, the York Regional Police responded to Cole's comments on Twitter.

"We're no health experts, but we're pretty sure getting high does not cause enhanced mammary growth in men," said their Twitter account. "We are aware of the misinformation about cannabis that was unfortunately provided to the community by our officers. We're working to address it."

We’re no health experts, but we’re pretty sure getting high does not cause enhanced mammary growth in men. We are aware of the misinformation about cannabis that was unfortunately provided to the community by our officers. We’re working to address it. — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 20, 2018

Dr. John Harrison, the chief scientific officer of TeamMD, a holistic wellness team based in Toronto, told the Toronto Star, "Smoking marijuana does not give you [larger] breasts," adding that "millions of men smoke marijuana and you don't see millions of men walking around with pronounced breast tissue. The comment defies common sense."

The Mayo Clinic, however, said alcohol and street drugs, such as amphetamines and heroin, can result in the swelling of breasts in males.

© 2018 KSDK-TV