Driver Crashes Car After E-cigarette Explodes In Her Lap: Police

TEMPE, Ariz. - A driver's exploding e-cigarette caused a crash in Tempe Tuesday, according to Tempe police.

A police spokesperson said a woman was leaving a driveway onto Southern Avenue near Dorsey Lane when her e-cigarette exploded in her lap, catching fire.

She jumped out of her vehicle, which continued over a curb and ran into a tree.

Medical personnel took the woman to a hospital for burns on her legs, police said, adding that no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

